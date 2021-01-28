MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Earl Jacob Soares, 45, of Connellsville, is charged by city police with simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and fleeing from police, court records show. Police accuse Soares of slapping Jennifer Fisch and struggling with police about 6:35 a.m. Monday at 99 Pennsylvania Boulevard. District Judge Wayne Vlasic sent him to Westmoreland County jail on $10,000 bond.
ROBINSON
Assault alleged: Randall Sayavich Jr., 46, of 1110 Valley St., Robinson Township, is charged by McDonald police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct over allegations he struck a male in the head in his residence about 9:30 p.m. Monday, court records show. He is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Warrant signed: Denzell Darshai Johnson, 23, of 445 Third St., Donora, is facing charges filed by state police of fleeing from police and reckless endangerment stemming from a pursuit about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday at Bridge Boulevard near Main Street. District Judge Joshua Kanalis signed a warrant Wednesday for Johnson’s arrest.