CALIFORNIA
Man charged: James W. Lane, 37, of 620 Liberty St., California, is charged by state police with driving under the influence of alcohol and receiving stolen property, court records show. The charges stem from a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle about 3:50 p.m. Monday on the Mon-Fayette Expressway. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent Lane to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.
ROSTRAVER
Drug charge: Bobbi Stephanie Drdul, 26, of 707 1/2 Henry St., North Belle Vernon, is charged by state police with cocaine possession and giving a trooper a false identification stemming from a traffic stop about 9 p.m. Jan. 2 on Route 51 at Pfile Lane, court records show. District Judge Charles Christner issued the charge Tuesday in a summons.
SOUTH STRABANE
Man charged: William Charles Smith Jr., 31, of 293 Locust Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and methamphetamine possession stemming from a traffic stop on Interstate 79 North about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, court records show. Police said a girl was with him, that she was unrestrained. Smith is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.