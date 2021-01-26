EAST FINLEY
Assault alleged: Howard Joseph Sanney, 26, of 346 Saw Hill Road, East Finley Township, is charged by state police with two counts of felony strangulation as well as simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of throwing a beer can at his girlfriend, Leah Sala, before throwing her to the floor and choking her about 5 a.m. Sunday in his residence. Sanney is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
CHARLEROIMan charged: Jacob Darelle Majors, 28, of 25 Knox Ave., Monessen, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness, court records show. Police accuse Majors of attempting to punch police officer Neal Rands during a disturbance about 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Fifth Street. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Majors to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
WASHINGTONRobbery case: Avery Alexander Ray, 18, of 700 Fayette St., and Tyler James Talley, 17, of 32 Gibson Ave., both of Washington, are each charged by city police with robbery, court records show. Police accuse them of pointing a gun at two teenagers, stealing $412 from one of them, about 3 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 700 block of Addison Street. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Talley to Washington County jail last week on $100,000 bond. He sent Ray to jail on $75,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Brittany Molinaro, 33, of 530 Jefferson Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse her of striking her husband, Brian, in the head with an unknown object about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue. District Judge Curtis Thompson released her on $20,000 unsecured bond.