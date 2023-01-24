ALEPPO
Stolen firearms: Dusty Lee Jones, 24, of Aleppo Township, is charged by state police with prohibited possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant at Jones' home in the 100 block of Kuhn Hill Road and seized stolen ammunition the evening of Dec. 15. Police said that Jones approached the house in his vehicle during the search but fled. Police found his vehicle abandoned in a driveway on Blacks Creek Road. After obtaining a search warrant, police found a stolen firearm in the vehicle. District Judge David Balint sent Jones to the Greene County Prison on $25,000 bond.
NEW EAGLE
Child endangerment: Joseph David Baker, 34, of New Eagle, is charged by Monongahela police with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Baker's home in the 100 block of Union Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic incident. Police said that Baker had tried to flip a bed while his 2-month-old daughter was in it, and also threw a television in the direction of the child. Baker initially left the scene but returned after police arrived. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Baker to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
