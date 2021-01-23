CHARLEROI
Drug case: Brian Keith Kelley, 57, of 309 Waddell Ave., Donora, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with crack possession stemming from a traffic stop about 12:10 a.m. Monday near the Charleroi-Monessen Bridge, court records show. Police filed the case Thursday before District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
CHARTIERS
Assault alleged: Khristopher Antoni Steadman, 26, of 157 Marshall Ave., Chartiers Township, is charged by Chartiers police with simple assault and strangulation, court records show. Police accuse him of pushing Bristille Henderson onto a couch and cutting off her air supply in his residence about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Steadman is free on $40,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
FALLOWFIELD
Assault alleged: Alucious Fallon Cruz, 19, of 221 Hess Road, Fallowfield Township, is charged by state police with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse Cruz of pushing a woman several times and injuring her back and knee in his residence about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Cruz to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.