CHARLEROI
Theft alleged: Regina Marie Wettgen, 42, last known to live in Speers, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with felony theft, court records show. Police accuse her of collecting $4,500 from the Charleroi Fire Department through a gambling game in June and failing to deposit the money in the department’s account. Police filed the charge Wednesday before District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Larry Emanuel “Boof” Adams, 30, of 575 Duncan Ave., Washington, is charged by the Washington County Drug Task Force with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Investigators armed with a sealed search warrant allegedly seized large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from his residence about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. District Judge Michael L. Manfredi sent Adams to Washington County jail on $175,000 bond.