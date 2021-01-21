DEEMSTON
Man wanted: Zachariah Stathers, 34, who last lived on Bailey Road, Deemston, is charged by state police with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault and corruption of a minor, court records show. Police accuse him of having inappropriate contact with a 7-year-old girl in his residence between May and December. District Judge Curtis Thompson signed a warrant Tuesday for Stathers’ arrest.
MONESSEN
Man jailed: Joseph A. Slebodnik Jr., 35, of 1622 Coolidge Ave., Monessen, is charged by the state attorney general’s office with distributing child pornography, possessing child pornography and criminal use of a computer, court records show. The office accuses him of downloading illegal videos using a file sharing program beginning Dec. 6. District Judge Wayne Vlasic sent Slebodnik to Westmoreland County jail Wednesday on $75,000 bond.
PETERS
Assault alleged: Jeffrey Terrence McCoy, 43, of 119 Evans Drive, Peters Township, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he pushed Samantha Rectenwald in the stomach about 10 p.m. Monday in his residence. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent McCoy to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.