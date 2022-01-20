CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Brian Dale Cargill, 52, of 1243 Second St., Brownsville, is charged by California police with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. According to court documents, Cargill hit a man repeatedly in the 1100 block of Edwards Street at about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 14. The man was flown to UPMC Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh for medical care, according to police. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Cargill to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
HANOVER
Assault alleged: Samantha Marie Lemasters, 39, of 18 Baker St., Hanover Township, is charged by state police with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle. According to court documents, at her residence at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Lemasters strangled a woman and said she wanted her to die. District Judge Louis McQuillan sent Lemasters to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.