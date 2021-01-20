DONORA
Assault alleged: Sameer A. Hardwick, 28, of 511 Wood St., Donora, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, court records show. Police accuse him of striking and grabbing an ambulance worker during a medical call at his residence about 8:20 p.m. Monday. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Hardwick to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
SOUTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Justin Tyler Harris, 28, of 10 Bonanza Drive, South Franklin Township, is charged by state police with simple assault, harassment, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of striking Robert Harris in the head about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent the suspect to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.