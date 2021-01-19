CENTERVILLE
Man charged: Larry Paul Campbell, 47, of 354 Old National Pike, Centerville, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault and trespassing, court records show. Campbell is accused of lunging at police Chief Jeffrey Barone during a disturbance in the 300 block of Old National Pike about 2:15 p.m. Jan. 12. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Campbell to Washington County jail without bond for refusing to answer questions, online court records indicate.
NORTH FRANKLINAssault alleged: Jasmine Briane McFall, 28, of 30 Zelt St., North Franklin Township, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations she scratched and bit Cologero Raymon Coppola about 1:15 a.m. Monday in her residence. District Judge Curtis Thompson released her on $10,000 unsecured bond.