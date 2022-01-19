WASHINGTON
Robbery charge: Shelby Hairston, 24, of 719 McKean Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Washington police with robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to court documents, just before 12 p.m. Monday, Hairston went to the Family Dollar at 130 Highland Avenue and handed an employee a note that said, “This is a robbery.” Hairston made off with a pack of cigarettes and $174. She was found soon after at an apartment in the 100 block of North Main Street. District Judge James Saieva sent Hairston to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.