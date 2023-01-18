NORTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: David Allen Kelley, 23, of North Franklin Township, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, at about 10 p.m. Friday, Kelley got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend at his home in the 200 block of Baltimore Avenue. Police said that Kelley began throwing random household objects at the woman, including a knife that struck her in the leg. According to the complaint, Kelley apologized and told her she needed to go to the hospital. Police were called after the victim drove herself to Washington Hospital. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Kelley to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.