CANONSBURG
Threat alleged: Darrin Patterson Jr., 26, of 1620 Route 980, Cecil Township, is charged by Canonsburg police with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse him of threatening to slice the neck of his father, Darrin Patterson Sr., with a large kitchen knife and throwing bricks at his vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Monday at 634 Euclid Ave. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent the suspect to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Physician injured: Benjamin N. Berdine, 27, of 654 E. Maiden St., Washington, is charged by Washington Health System police with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, court records show. Police accuse him of biting a Washington Hospital emergency physician in the right arm about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent Berdine to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.