NORTH BETHLEHEM
Theft reported: Michael Petrola told state police Sunday four 35-inch tires valued at $3,500 were stolen from his pickup truck at 5 Route 917, police said.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Anthony Montgomery, 27, of 107 Gibson Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse him of striking Wilbur Yoder and threatening to shoot him with a loaded shotgun about 9:20 p.m. Friday in Montgomery’s residence. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Montgomery to Washington County jail on $35,000 bond.