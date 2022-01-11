CHARLEROI
Gun charges: Jason C. Johnson, 41, of 407 Sixth St., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional Police with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, prohibited possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. According to court documents, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Johnson in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue about noon Sunday. Johnson initially refused to come out of the house, but police were able to convince him in a phone call. Inside the residence police found a stolen .22-caliber handgun. District Judge Eric Porter sent Johnson to the Washington County Jail on $100,000 bond.