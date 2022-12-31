WASHINGTON
Aggravated assault: Shane Pawich Sr., 40, of North Franklin Township, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after he allegedly caused a scene Thursday afternoon in the Washington County Courthouse and fought with sheriff’s deputies, according to court documents. Deputies said Pawich continuously spoke over Judge Gary Gilman during his DUI hearing and began screaming during the hearing, prompting his removal from the courtroom. He then allegedly resisted arrest and was restrained by deputies with a Taser, according to court documents. Pawich is being held at the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
