FINLEYVILLE
Fleeing police: Shane Randall Hayden, 34, of Abingdon, Va., was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and several traffic violations by Monongahela City police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, police attempted to pull Hayden over on State Route 88 when he pulled out of a parking lot without using a turn signal at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hayden allegedly sped away and pulled into Giant Eagle on Route 88 in Finleyville. He got out of his car and fled on foot. According to police, Hayden said he ran because he has warrants for his arrest in Virginia. He was placed in Washington County jail on $30,000 bond, set by district judge Curtis Thompson.
PETERS
Assault alleged: Mark Richard Mortland, 57, of Springdale Road, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, cruelty to animals and harassment by township police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Mortland, police went to Mortland’s residence at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Mortland allegedly punched his girlfriend and her juvenile son. He is also accused of kicking a dog. Mortland was released from Washington County jail after posting a portion of his $25,000 bond.