CANTON
Assault alleged: Gabriella Elaine Crispin, 27, of 245 Caldwell Ave., was charged with simple assault and harassment by state police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Crispin assaulted her mother shortly after midnight Thursday at her residence. Crispin’s mother fell and suffered a cut to the back of her head. Crispin was released after posting a $5,000 bond, set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
MONONGAHELA
Assault alleged: William E. Patterson, 50, of Marne Avenue, Monongahela, was charged with simple assault by city police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, police went to Patterson’s residence at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Patterson is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the neck and throwing her to the ground. Police said she had red marks on her neck and arms. Patterson was placed in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond, set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Logan Kay, 23, of 38 W. Walnut St., Washington, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct by city police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Kay cornered a woman at his residence and was screaming threats at her. The woman was able to lock herself in a bathroom. Kay was placed in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond, set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
Assault alleged: Charles Lester Cole, 54, of 728.5 Fayette St., Washington, was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault by city police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Cole struck Thomas Edison in the head with a ceramic plate at about 3:30 p.m. at Cole’s residence. Police found Cole in the 600 block of West Chestnut Street. Edison suffered a deep cut about five inches long, according to police. Cole was placed in Washington County jail on $20,000 bond, set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
Robbery: Jordan Dudley, 31, of Locust Ave., Washington, was charged with robbery and simple assault by city police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Dudley knocked down his ex-girlfriend Feb. 5 at his residence. He allegedly slapped and punched her, and stole her phone. Dudley was found at 303 Lincoln Terrrace. Dudley was placed in Washington County jail.
Assault alleged: Amanda Bracken, 29, of 383 Fox Road, Hopewell Township, was charged with simple assault by city police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 23, Bracken bit a man’s arm at a home in the 500 block of East Maiden Street. The bite caused a deep wound, according to police.