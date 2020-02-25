CALIFORNIA
Trespassing: Brian Ricardo Delacruz, 23, of California, was charged with criminal trespass by borough police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Delacruz entered a house on the 500 block of Second Street about 11:55 p.m. Sunday. He fled and was found hiding in a grassy area on Second Street. District Judge Michael Manfredi released Delacruz on $10,000 unsecured bond.
NORTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Brandt Allen Waters, 34, of Bluegrass Drive, North Strabane Township, was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment by township police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Waters threw his wife down a flight of stairs after midnight Sunday. Waters was released after posting $5,000 bond.
PETERS
Assault alleged: Lauren Ashley Grealish, 35, of 108 Shady Lane, Peters Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by township police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Grealish bit Orlando Reyes' hand and then struck him with an unknown object at her residence about 2 a.m. Saturday.