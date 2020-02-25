MT. PLEASANT
Assault alleged: Zachary Dwight Gleason, 32, of 29 Woodland Road, Mt. Pleasant Township, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment by township police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Gleason’s home about 3:40 a.m. Saturday. Police said Gleason head-butted, slapped and punched his girlfriend. According to the criminal complaint, he also choked and bit her. Gleason was released from the Washington County jail after posting $10,000 bond, set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
SOUTH STRABANE
Retail theft: Jennifer Marie Crabb, 33, of 444 Isabella Ave., North Charleroi, and Jacqueline Marie Panarello, 34, of 469 Knox Ave., Monessen, were each charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft by township police Saturday. Panarello’s retail theft charges were graded as felonies, and she received additional charges of receiving stolen property and possession of an instrument of crime. According to the criminal complaint, the two stole more than $380 in clothing from the Adidas store at Tanger Outlets, and then stole more items from the Nike store. Both women have previous retail theft charges. They were both placed in the Washington County jail.