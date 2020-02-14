CANTON
Assault alleged: Christopher Kim Bazzoli, Jr., 40, of Lacock Street, Canton Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Bazzoli's residence shortly after midnight on Monday. Bazzoli allegedly shoved and hit his wife multiple times, the complaint said. Bazzoli was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
MONONGAHELA
Theft alleged: Erika Lee Baker, 32, of 135 Union St., New Eagle, is charged by Monongahela police with theft over allegations she stole 10 pounds of raw chicken and two bottles of soft drink valued at $133 while working about 7:30 p.m. Monday at Hog Fathers BBQ, 243 E. Main St., court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charge in a summons Wednesday.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: William Vanderveen, 35, of 730 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment by city police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Vanderveen punched Lee Roy Rogers in the face in a parking lot on Henderson Avenue. Vanderveen was placed in the Washington County jail on $10,000, set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.