CHARTIERS
Theft: Township police investigated a theft that occurred between Thursday and Sunday afternoon. According to a police report, someone stole a tire from a trailer at Washington County Fairgrounds.
DONORA
Car theft: Thomas Joseph Kovalak, 30, of 23 S. McKean Ave., Donora, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license by borough police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Kovalak’s father reported Feb. 7 Kovalak stole his car. The car was located onFeb. 9 in the 800 block of Thomspon Ave. Kovalak was found in a nearby home and arrested. He was placed in Washington County jail on $20,000 bond, set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.