CANTON
Burglary: Dylan Michael Widman, 24, of 696 McBeth Drive, Pittsburgh, was charged with burglary, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and criminal mischief by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Widman called police to a Castle Road home at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday for a child custody issue. When police left, Widman kicked in the front door and put a man inside in a choke hold. Widman was placed in Washington County jail on $20,000 bond, set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Police assault: Devon Alexander Bertram, 30, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, was charged with aggravated assault, DUI, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and traffic violations by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, troopers pulled Bertram over near mile marker 15 on I-70 east at about 1 a.m. Wednesday because he was swerving. Bertram allegedly refused to get out of the car and was removed by police. According to the complaint, he fought with troopers and ran across the interstate. Police arrested him near the off ramp of exit 15 on I-70 west. Bertram was placed in Washington County jail on $20,000 bond, set by District Judge Gary Havelka.