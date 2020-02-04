CANTON
Terroristic threats: Richard Allen Piatt, 49, of Henderson Ave., Canton Township, was charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Piatt was intoxicated and attempting to get into his girlfriend’s residence on Henderson Avenue. When he couldn’t get in, he ripped the front bumper off her vehicle, according to police. Piatt also allegedly threatened to kill everyone inside his girlfriend’s residence. He was placed in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond, set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Jason Smith, 33, of 9041 Roberts Hollow Road, Forward Township, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Smith of kicking Melanie Spahr in the head about 5:10 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 600 block of Chestnut St. The charges were issued last week in a summons.
Man charged: Brian A. Lowther, 41, of 304 Castner Ave., Donora, is charged by city police with being a habitual offender over allegations he was caught about 5 p.m. Jan. 9 for the seventh time driving with a suspended license from a driving under the influence offense, court records show. He was charged last week in a summons.
Assault alleged: Megan L. Trombetta, 33, of 32 Marion Villa, Washington Township, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Trombetta of striking Gina Jesus and Eric Moore with a ceramic picture frame about 2 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 700 block of Soccer Field Road. The charges were issued last week in a summons.
ROSTRAVER
Assaults alleged: Elijah Davis, 18, of 312 Chestnut St., Monessen, is charged by township police with simple assault, resisting arrest, underage drinking, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of pushing a juvenile into a wall heater and punching Antonio Vall several times in the face about 2:10 a.m. Saturday at a hotel in the 100 block of Finley Road. Davis is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.