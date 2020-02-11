CHARTIERS
Fairgrounds theft: A Morgantown, W.Va., couple purchased nearly $1,600 in decking boards at the Paranzino Brothers auction at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday. By 7:45 a.m. Sunday, all but one of the boards had been stolen before the couple could collect them, police reported.
MONESSEN
Drug arrests: Brad Joseph Brown, 27, of 344 High St., Brownsville, and Stefon Alonzo Madison-Dixon, 26, of 663 Reed Ave., Monessen, are each charged by city police with possessing heroin and cocaine stemming from a traffic stop about 9 p.m. Thursday at Sixth Street and Reed Avenue, court records show. Madison-Dixon also is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a handgun and possessing a spring-loaded knife. He is in Westmoreland County jail on $25,000 bond. Brown will receive his charges in a summons.
Theft alleged: Stacy E. Nicholas, 33, of 666 E. Maiden St., Washington, is charged by city police with theft, access device fraud and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse her of stealing a banking card from Paul Sklenka about 10:20 a.m. Friday and using it at various locations to steal $1,635 from him. A senior district judge signed a warrant Monday for her arrest.
SOUTH STRABANE
DUI accident: Inderjit Purewal, 37, of New Jersey, was charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations by state police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint. Purewal crashed a tractor-trailer into the guardrail near the 21st mile marker on Interstate 70 west about 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Police said Purewal failed multiple sobriety tests. He was taken to Washington Hospital for a blood draw, and told police he was on methadone. Purewal was placed in the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond, set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
WASHINGTON
Drug possession: Vernon Maceo Patrick II, 33, of 113 Maple Ave., was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by city police last week. According to the criminal complaint, city police were assisting the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force with an arrest at Patrick’s residence. Police found “large” amounts of marijuana, according to the complaint. More than $1,400 in cash was taken from Patrick.
WEST FINLEY
Assault alleged: Jordan Rayla Clutter, 34, of 41 Hutchinson Road, West Finley Township, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment by state police Saturday. Bryan Steven Vanderlee, 42, of the same address, was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to their residence about 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Vanderlee told police Clutter threw a flower pot at him, and then grabbed a knife and threatened to kill him. Clutter told police Vanderlee threw her to the floor, choked her and threatened to kill her. They were both released from the Washington County jail after posting $10,000 bail.