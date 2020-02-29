MORRIS
Theft: Sebastian Lee Tortorello, 26, of 627 Pie Ridge Road, Morris Township, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Tortorello’s grandmother reported earlier in the month that he had stolen several items from her home and sold them. The items included a TV, a children’s electric John Deere tractor, a freezer and two electric heaters. He was placed in the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond, set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.