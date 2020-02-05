CHARLEROI
Theft alleged: Jesse Aaron Snyder, 35, of 273 Grandview Way, Speers, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Snyder of stealing a large assortment of tools from Michael Jamison in a theft discovered Dec. 30 from a residence in the 700 block of Lookout Avenue. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charges Monday in a summons.
HANOVER
Out of state warrant: Dustin Humphrey, 32, of Steubenville, Ohio, was arrested by township police Tuesday after police found there was an active warrant for his arrest out of Jefferson County, Ohio. According to the criminal complaint, police pulled Humphrey over for an expired registration at about 3:30 a.m. on State Route 22. Police also found Humphrey had a suspended license. He was placed in Washington County jail.
JEFFERSON
Theft arrest: Stephanie Ann Johnson, 36, of Follansbee, W.Va., was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property by state police last week. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson stole more than $7,000 in tools from her employer, Antique Coach Excursions, located on Creek Lane Road. Johnson was arraigned Monday night before District Judge Robert Redlinger, who sent her to Washington County jail on $7,000 bond.
MONONGAHELA
Theft alleged: Zachery Cowell, 23, of 684 Route 837, Union Township, is charged by city police with theft and attempted theft, court records show. Police accuse Cowell of attempting to spend a counterfeit $100 bill at three locations about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Monday in a summons.
Drug charge: Ryan Charles Stock, 24, of 3729 Finleyville Elrama Road, Union Township, is charged by city police with illegally having three doses of Xanax and disorderly conduct stemming from a traffic stop about 3:45 p.m. Dec. 1 in the 600 block of West Main Street, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.