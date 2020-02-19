MONESSEN
Threat alleged: Gerald Edward Mitchell, 65, of 660 Braddock Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with making terroristic threats and harassment over allegations he threatened Tonya Coles with a knife in his residence about 9:10 a.m. Sunday, court records show. He is free on $1,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Michael R. Mahady.
Theft alleged: Sarah Lynn Morris, 30, of Monessen, is charged by city police with theft and receiving stolen property over allegations she stole a kitchen stove and refrigerator with a combined value of $871 from her former residence in Highland Manor before 10 a.m. Feb. 4. She is wanted on a warrant issued Friday.