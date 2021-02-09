CANTON
Man jailed: Kyle Ray Boone, 24, of 185 Caldwell Ave., Canton Township, is charged by state police with strangulation, robbery, endangering the welfare of children, flight, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of choking Kaylie Ruscello, forcing her to the floor while she held a child and stealing her cellphone in a series of events that began at his residence about 3:15 a.m. Sunday. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Boone to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
DONORA
Drug arrest: Shaka Tansmore, 26, of 927 McMahon Ave., Monessen, is charged by borough police with possessing two large containers of marijuana with intent to deliver and drug possessing stemming from a traffic stop about 1:50 a.m. Sunday at South McKean Avenue and Chestnut Street, court records show. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
NORTH STRABANE
Officers assaulted: Tyler Augustus Himes, 22, of Bethel Park, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness, court records show. Himes is accused of assaulting two township police officers in a parking garage at The Meadows Casino, 200 Racetrack Road, about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Himes to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Nathaniel Damon Sele, 25, of 1948 W. Chestnut St., Canton Township, is charged by township police with simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from a disturbance about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Double Tree by Hilton, 340 Racetrack Road, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Sele to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Drug arrest: Michael Paul, 28, of 93 South St., Centerville, is charged by city police with possessing 25 stamp bags of heroin, carrying a firearm without a license and disorderly conduct, court records show. The charges stem from a traffic stop about 12:01 a.m. Saturday on South Franklin Street. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Paul to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
WEST BETHLEHEM
Assault alleged: Samuel L. Redd, 40, of 144 Beagle Club Road, South Strabane Township, is charged by state police with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse him of slamming Joyce Housel’s head against a wall several times and breaking her nose with a bottle about 12:05 a.m. Feb. 2 at a residence on Gayman Avenue. Redd is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.