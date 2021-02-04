CALIFORNIA
Threat alleged: Ambrea Taylor, 25, of 408 Fourth St., California, is charged by borough police with making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse her of threatening a female with a knife and damaging the victim’s vehicle about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at her residence. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Taylor to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
EAST BETHLEHEMRape allegations: Nathan James Knizer, 19, of West Bethlehem Township, is charged by Centerville police with rape, indecent deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, indecent exposure and strangulation, court records show. Police accuse him of forcing a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him in August at the Bethlehem-Center athletic field in Millsboro. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Knizer to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
Theft reported: Michael David Caldwell, 33, of 7 First St., Vestaburg, is charged by Centerville police with theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle stemming from a complaint about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at his residence. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent Caldwell to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Theft case: Crystal L. Blatz, 32, of Heidelberg, is charged by city police with theft, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license, court records show. Police took Blatz into custody about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on a porch in the 10 block of Fairhill Drive, where she reportedly wanted to go inside with a stolen handgun. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Blatz to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.