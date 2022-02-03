CECIL
Assault alleged: Brian Alan Still, 36, of 685 Allison Hollow Road, Chartiers Township, is charged by Cecil Township police with fleeing an officer, reckless endangerment, simple assault, driving under the influence and harassment. According to court documents, about 8:30 p.m. Friday, a witness called 911 to reported seeing Still strike a woman in the head in a vehicle near Wesbanco at Horizon Vue Drive. The caller followed Still to the AC Hotel at Main Street. Another caller reported seeing Still smash the woman’s head against the window while parked at the hotel parking lot. Still led police on a chase until his car broke down at Ansys Drive. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Still to the Washington County jail and denied him bond.
PETERS
Terroristic Threats: Drew Anthony Schaefer, 27, of 110 Cambridge Drive, Peters Township, is charged by Peters police with terroristic threats and harassment. According to court documents, about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at his residence, Schaefer picked up a steak knife and pointed it toward his father, threatening to kill him. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Schaefer to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
TWILIGHT
Stolen firearm: Amir Poindexter, 19, of 239 Anthony St., Mt. Oliver, is charged by Charleroi Regional Police with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to court documents, police pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Twilight Hollow Road and North Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Poindexter was sitting in the back seat with a firearm and marijuana at his feet. According to police, the gun had been reported stolen by Glassport police. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Poindexter to the Washington County jail on $65,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: John McClain, 57, of 440 Duncan Ave., Washington, is charged by Washington police with aggravated assault and harassment. According to police, McClain struck a woman in the head with a rock and pushed her to the ground about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 27. The woman was transported to Washington Hospital. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent McClain to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.