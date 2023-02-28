CECIL
Assault alleged: Michael Mariani, 51, of Cecil Township, is charged by Cecil police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Mariani’s apartment in the 200 block of Parkwood Circle at about 4 p.m. Saturday. His girlfriend told police that Mariani had grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the floor. Police said that her injuries corroborated her story. Mariani denied the allegations, and said he was acting in self defense. District Judge Phillippe Melograne sent Mariani to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
