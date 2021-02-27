CANONSBURG
Threats alleged: Bryan R. Emery, 57, of 836 Duncan Ave., Washington, was charged by borough police with terroristic threats following an incident Jan. 31 in the 300 block of Valley View Terrace. According to the criminal complaint, Emery allegedly showed up to a residence intoxicated at 2 a.m. and tried to pay a woman $60 for sex. When the woman refused, Emery threatened to get a gun from his truck and “shoot up the place,” the complaint said.
Drug charges: Gregory Duane Lomax, 52, of 204 McShane St., Canonsburg, was charged by the Washington County Drug Task Force and state police with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance after the task force executed a search warrant at his residence Friday morning. According to the criminal complaint, police found Lomax trying to get into his car and found in his possession an ounce of cocaine individually packaged in baggies. Inside his residence, police found multiple bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl, a digital scale and two dosage units of heroin and fentanyl. Lomax was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge James Saieva and jailed on $50,000 bond.
CANTON
Assault alleged: Rebekah Anne Brooks, 39, of 185 Marra Ave., was charged by state police with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment after a disturbance at her residence early Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Brooks is accused of punching her boyfriend, Kori Thomas, before cutting his upper neck with a butcher knife, causing a minor laceration. Thomas refused medical treatment, the complaint said. Police said Brooks was not at her residence when they arrived.
MONONGAHELA
Drug charges: Larry Karge Simmons, 37, of New Kensington, was charged by Monongahela police with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident last month in the 500 block of Grant Street. According to the criminal complaint, police were at the residence for a welfare check on someone else when they discovered Simmons also lived there and had a warrant for a probation violation in Allegheny County. During his arrest, police said they found four syringes, a scale, pipes, an empty stamp bag of suspected heroin, two suspected bundles of heroin, and a Xanax pill in his bag.