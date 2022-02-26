WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Wayne Brian Mitchell, 52, of 692 Pettit Road, Sycamore, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. According to court records, Mitchell fired a handgun out of a window at a home in the 700 block of Dillie Road just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Three others who were inside fled the home and Mitchell followed, brandishing the fire arm and making threats, court documents state. Mitchell attempted to flee when police arrived, according to the complaint. He was released after posting $10,000 bond through a professional bondsman.