McDONALD
Assault alleged: Valerie Rose Ward, 31, of McDonald, is charged by McDonald police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Ward’s South McDonald Street apartment about 10 p.m. Thursday for reports of a woman screaming. While being interviewed by police, Ward allegedly slapped an officer and then punched him in the arm. District Judge Phillippe Melograne sent Ward to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
