CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: Brad Alan Poskon, 43, of 541 Adams Ave., Canonsburg, was charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly punched a woman in the face multiple times during an argument in their home Monday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, Poskon also allegedly grabbed the woman by her hair.
MIDWAY
Assault alleged: Aaron Thomas-Rich Cooper, 31, of 107 S. Main St., Midway, was charged by McDonald police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, following an incident Feb. 10 at an apartment on North Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Cooper struck the resident of the apartment, Joshua Williams, in the face multiple times about 10:41 a.m. while Williams’ 5-month-old baby was present. Police said they found Williams running down Jefferson Street with no shirt or shoes on. He allegedly had multiple injuries to his face and hands, and blood on his clothing, kitchen and door.
NORTH CHARLEROI
Drug charges: Marshall Tucker Lambert, 28, of 453 Center Ave., North Charleroi, was charged by Charleroi Regional police with seven counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count each of disorderly conduct and giving a false identification to law enforcement following a traffic stop Saturday afternoon at Pennsylvania Avenue and Lock Street. Police said Lambert, who was a passenger in the vehicle, told them his name was “Michael,” as he had an arrest warrant from Washington County sheriff’s department. According to the criminal complaint, police found a bag of suspected marijuana, a bottle of Narcan, an empty bottle of methadone, five pain pills, 37 empty stamp bags of suspected heroin, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including needles and a crack pipe, in Lambert’s book bag.