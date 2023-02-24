CANTON
Drug arrest: James Louis Hawkins, 44, of Pittsburgh, is charged by Washington County detectives with burglary, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, police served a search warrant for Hawkins’ room at the Days Inn on West Chestnut Street. Police believed he was selling narcotics out of the hotel room. According to the complaint, detectives found an undisclosed amount of cash and heroin. Police said Hawkins entered a neighboring room and locked the door. He was taken into custody after jumping to the balcony of another room. District Judge Phillippe Melograne sent Hawkins to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
