NORTH STRABANE
Drug charges: Ann Marie Fiorentini, 54, of 6 Lee St., McDonald, was charged by township police with two counts each of possession of contraband and possession of a controlled substance along with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop last week at Route 519 and Fyda Drive. On Feb. 17, Fiorentini was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in a traffic stop, according to the criminal complaint. Police found multiple warrants for her arrest. Police searched her purse and allegedly found a crack pipe and syringe. At the Washington jail, a guard allegedly found a pill on Fiorentini and small rock that tested positive for cocaine. She was arraigned Tuesday morning by District Judge Michael Manfredi and jailed on a percentage bond.
PETERS
Forgery alleged: Devin Caffrey, 30, of 545 Ridge Ave., Canonsburg, was charged by township police with forgery and identity theft after he allegedly attempted to cash a $4,000 forged check at Northwest Savings Bank on Route 19 Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Caffrey forged his grandmother’s signature on a $1,000 check the previous day. When police spoke with his grandmother, she allegedly told them that she was planning to give Caffrey $1,000 for a new car, but that she never signed the check and wasn’t going to give him another $4,000.