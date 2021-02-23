CALIFORNIA
Burglary alleged: William John Hitman, 23, of Norristown, was charged by borough police with two counts each of burglary and criminal trespass, along with stalking, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, Hitman broke into two separate residences Saturday night while searching for his girlfriend, who had been hiding from him. Just before 9 p.m., Hitman allegedly kicked his girlfriend’s back door open and entered the High Street residence. She had just left, but her roommate was there hiding from the suspect as he destroyed Barron’s belongings, the complaint said. Hitman then allegedly went to a home in the 300 block of Fifth Street, where his girlfriend had been hiding. He allegedly forced his way through the door, the complaint said, and destroyed items in the home while searching for the woman. She and other witnesses successfully hid from Hitman, who eventually left after stealing a set of house keys, the complaint said. Hitman was arrested Saturday night and arraigned Sunday morning by District Judge Gary Havelka. He is in jail on $25,000 bond.
CENTERVILLEAssault alleged: Benjamin T. Witte, 36, of 123 Dorsey Ave., Brownsville, was charged by borough police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, after allegedly assaulting his wife Friday evening. According to the criminal complaint, Witte grabbed the woman by her wrists and threw her on the floor. He then allegedly choked her with both hands on her throat. Police said the woman had marks and bruising on her wrists and neck. Witte was arraigned Friday night by District Judge GAry Havelka and jailed on $20,000 bond.
HANOVERDUI crash: Paul Justin Nall, 40, of Weirton, W.Va., was charged by state police with driving under the influence, possession an offensive weapon and four traffic summary violations after he allegedly crashed his vehicle on the Route 22 exit ramp to Route 18 just after 3 a.m. Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Nall told police he takes suboxone and had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol before driving. Police said that while searching Nall, they found a pair of metal knuckles in his pocket.
HOUSTONResisting arrest alleged: Cameron Archez Martin, 28, of 113 Maple Ave., Washington, was charged by state police with DUI, fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest and three traffic summary violations following an attempted traffic stop on state Route 519 just after 3 a.m. Monday. According to the criminal complaint, police attempted to pull over Martin’s vehicle on Route 519 near Paxton Farm Road, but Martin allegedly continued driving. Police said Martin eventually pulled into a driveway, but refused to get out of the car or place his hands behind his back. According to the criminal complaint, Martin screamed and smelled of alcohol. Police took him to Canonsburg Hospital for a blood draw, the complaint said.
SOUTH FRANKLINIllegal growing alleged: Bruce D. Levers, 66, and Tyler Morgan Levers, 26, of South Franklin Township, were each charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture after police were tipped off to multiple marijuana plants they were growing outside their residence at 54 Gayle Drive. Police seized the plants Aug. 4.
WASHINGTON Burglary alleged: Patrick Lewis Parkman, 29, of 422 E. Wheeling St., Washington, was charged by city police with burglary and two counts of terroristic threats after he allegedly broke into an occupied home in the 700 block of Broad Street Saturday afternoon. Police said Parkman knocked on the residence door before kicking in the door about 3:16 p.m. A woman and small child were inside the residence. The woman told police Parkman pushed her to the floor and threatened to kill her with a pocket knife, the complaint said. Upon his arrest, Parkman told police he was “looking for his money,” the complaint said. Police found the pocket knife on his person. Parkman was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Gary Havelka and jailed on $25,000 bond.
Resisting arrest alleged: Antonio Keywon Jones, 43, of Louisiana, was charged by state police with fleeing an officer, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and seven summary traffic violations following an attempted traffic stop on South Franklin Street early Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, police initiated a traffic stop when they noticed Jones driving on the wrong side of the road, but the driver didn’t pull over. Eventually, Jones parked in a space outside Jollick Manor and exited the car with an open beer in his hand, the complaint said. According to police, Jones was uncooperative, slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol. Jones refused a blood draw, according to the complaint. He was arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge Gary Havelka and jailed on $20,000 bond.