CANONSBURG
Man jailed: Justin Keith Loar, 41, of 911 Second St., Canonsburg, is charged by borough police with making terroristic threats and illegal possession of a firearm as a burglary convict, court records show. The charges stem from a domestic about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at his residence. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Loar to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.
CENTERVILLE
Theft alleged: Shawn Patrick O’Rourke, 44, of Pittsburgh, is charged by borough police with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle over allegations he stole a van Feb. 5 from a residence in the 100 block of Armour Street, court records show. District Judge Joshua Kanalis signed a warrant Thursday for O’Rourke’s arrest.
SOUTH STRABANE
Man charged: Dontre Andrew Palmer, 23, of 221 S. College St., Washington, is charged by township police with simple assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse Palmer of grabbing a steering wheel as a passenger in a vehicle, nearly causing a collision with a bus about 2 p.m. Thursday at 2200 Tanger Boulevard. District Judge Michael L. Manfredi sent Palmer to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.