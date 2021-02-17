CANTON
Assaults alleged: Taylor Diane Costa, 20, and Kaleb James Saunders, 29, both of 1651 Weirich Ave., Canton Township, are each charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Costa of slashing Saunders’ left forearm with a steak knife during a fight in their residence about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Saunders is also charged with strangulation. District Judge Ethan Ward sent them to Washington County jail, each on $25,000 bond.
CENTERVILLE
Trespassing case: Terry Douglas Deberry, 31, of 142 Strawberry Way, California Borough, is charged by Centerville police with trespassing, simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and public drunkenness, court records show. He is accused breaking into 204 Diamond Ave. after assaulting Nicole Forcina about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. District Judge Ethan Ward sent him to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
COKEBURG
Threat alleged: Timothy Allen Combs Jr., 25, of 116 Lincoln St., Cokeburg, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of being within reach of a gun when he threatened to kill his father, Timothy Allen Combs Sr., about 4:15 p.m. Monday in his residence. District Judge Gary Havelka sent the suspect to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
NORTH STRABANEOfficer assaulted: Dana Charles Burks, 45, of Pittsburgh, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of kicking Officer Pat Lee while being arrested on allegations he struck Rashida Hill in the face about 2:15 a.m. Monday in a hotel in the 200 block of Meadowlands Drive. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Burks to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.