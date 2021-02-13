BENTLEYVILLE
Man wanted: Kyle T. Gray, 27, of 419 Jennings Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with fleeing from troopers, flight, giving police a false identification, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, failure to stop and render aid and causing an accident involving injury, court records show. Police said Gray drove off from a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in South Strabane Township about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18, resulting in a pursuit on to Main Street in Bentleyville, where his vehicle collided with another. Gray allegedly ran into an unoccupied structure to hide. District Judge Curtis Thompson signed a warrant Wednesday for Gray’s arrest.
ELCO
Man wanted: Jerome Julian Stewart, 37, of 204 Cleveland St., Elco, is charged by state police with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, indecent exposure and corruption of minors, court records show. Police accuse Stewart of having sex with a girl when she was between 11 and 15 years old at various locations in Elco and Charleroi from 2015 to 2020. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Tuesday for Stewart’s arrest.
ROSTRAVER
Man jailed: Paul Andrew Pierce, 36, of 819 Meadow Ave., Charleroi, is charged by township police with simple assault and aggravated assault, court records show. Police accuse Pierce of striking his mother, Eileen Young, several times in the head about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday outside of a business in the 100 block of Pricedale Road. Later, at about 6 p.m. in the police station at 205 Municipal Drive, Pierce allegedly scuffled with an officer who injured his hand. He is in Westmoreland County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Mansore.