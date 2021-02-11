MONESSEN
Man charged: Joseph Alan Slebodnik Jr., 35, of Monessen, is charged by city police with attempted access device fraud and receiving stolen property over allegations he tried to use a stolen credit card to make a $300 purchase at Dollar General, 465 Donner Ave., about 7:15 p.m. May 29, court records show. Slebonik is in Westmoreland County jail on child pornography charges filed last month by the state attorney general’s office.
ROSTRAVER
Assaults alleged: Robert Taylor Parks IV, 23, of 1011 Henry St., Pricedale, is charged by township police with indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault of a child, court records show. Police accuse Parks of having inappropriate contact with a girl in his neighborhood when she was 6 or 7 and he was 17. Senior District Judge Herbert G. Mitchell Jr. signed a warrant Wednesday for Parks’ arrest.