BURGETTSTOWN
Terroristic threats: Jeramie John Stevens, 41, of 913 Mary St., Smith Township, is charged by McDonald police with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment. According to court documents, Stevens threatened the lives of a woman and her three children in a phone call about 10:30 a.m. Feb. 3. Police said the woman has an active protection from abuse order against Stevens. Police arrived while she was on the phone with the suspect, and police allegedly heard him say, “If I can’t have you or the kids, no one will.” Police found Stevens at an apartment in the 100 block of Center Avenue, Burgettstown. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Stevens to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.