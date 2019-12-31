CHARLEROI
Woman charged: Ambrea Alexis Taylor, 24, of 1005 Upper Crest Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with attempted burglary and harassment over allegations she made several attempts to break into a residence in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue about 5 p.m. Dec. 20, court records show. She is free on $15,000 unsecured bond set Monday by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
INDEPENDENCE
Terroristic threats: Scott Joseph Oiler, 42, of Avella Road, Independence Township, was charged with terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Oiler pointed a firearm at his girlfriend and punched her repeatedly while she was holding her 1-year-old son at his residence Sunday evening. His girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter was also home. Oiler denied the allegations to police. Police said the firearm was not loaded when they found it. Oiler was placed in Washington County jail on $35,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Charles H. Berdine Jr., 30, of Baldwin, is charged by city police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Berdine of striking a child, 8, in the face about 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at 28 Pennsylvania Ave. A senior district judge issued the charges last week in a summons.
Drug arrest: Randy Wayne Kimmel Jr., 30, of 420 Strawberry Way, Donora, is charged by city police with possessing a rock of crack when an officer approached him about 2 a.m. Dec. 23 on Route 906 north, court records show. Kimmel is free on $2,500 bond posted Thursday.