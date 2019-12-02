EAST FINLEY
Disorderly conduct: Johnathan Lee Allum, 32, of 125 Fairmont Church Road, East Finley Township, was charged by state police Friday with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Police said about 5:39 p.m., Allum was arguing with a 50-year-old man at the man’s Rocky Run Road residence. As Allum was leaving, he allegedly threatened to harm the man with a firearm, police said. Allum was arraigned Friday night by District Judge Curtis Thompson and jailed on $5,000 bond.
HANOVER
Crash: Pittsburgh state police are investigating a Saturday night crash that sent two people to Pittsburgh hospitals. Police said Samuel Snatchko, 45, of Aliquippa, was driving about 10:43 p.m. on Aunt Clara Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Snatchko allegedly lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. Police said Snatchko, and his passenger, Ernest Hampson, 67, of McDonald, were flown by helicopter to Pittsburgh hospitals. State police suspect alcohol was involved with the crash and said driving while intoxicated charges are pending.