CENTERVILLE
Man jailed: Larry Paul Campbell, 46, of 354 Old National Pike, West Pike Run Township, is charged by Centerville police with trespassing, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Campbell of breaking a window to enter 121 Dorsey Road about 12:20 a.m. Thursday. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
SOUTH STRABANE
Stolen vehicle: Township police recovered a stolen vehicle on Sunday morning. According to police, the the car had been stolen from the 1000 block of Magnolia Drive after the owner had left it on to warm up about 6:15 a.m. Police tracked the car to the 700 block of Fayette Street in Washington. The man suspected of stealing the vehicle ran out of a residence and fled on foot. Officers pursued the man but were unable to arrest him.