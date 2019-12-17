CANTON
Warrant signed: Ronald Ansel Paith, 39, of 1101 Maple St., West Alexander, is charged by state police with illegal possession of a firearm, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Paith of striking Jessica Sue Post several times in the head before hiding his loaded gun behind a fence about 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Findlay Street. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant for Paith’s arrest.
CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Cynthia Mae Kovash, 31, of Ebensburg, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Kovash of striking Haley Roddy several times and also biting her left arm about 9:40 p.m. Sunday at 1225 Lookout Ave. Kovash is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
Man jailed: Terry Brumley, 58, of 524 Lincoln Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Brumley is accused of striking Karen Brumley in the head with a curling iron in his residence about 12:45 p.m. Saturday. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
HANOVER
Assault alleged: Cary Lee Transue, 49, of 11 Ridge Road, Hanover Township, is charged by Hanover police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he head-butted his wife, Becky Transue, in the nose about 8:50 p.m. Friday in their residence, court records show. He is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
INDEPENDENCE
Man jailed: Christopher Allen Charnik, 36, of 38 Homestead Drive, Independence Township, is charged by state police with aggravated cruelty to animals, making terroristic threats, cruelty to animals, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of striking his mother, MaryJane Charnik, in the hip and also cutting her dog’s leg about 11:10 p.m. Sunday at his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
MONESSEN
Drug possession: David Darryle Jeffries, 28, of Knox Avenue, Monessen, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by city police last week. According to the criminal complaint, police went to a residence in the 200 block of Oneida Street to remove Jeffries after the woman who lives there called 911. Jeffries was found to have about 90 baggies of suspected heroin and some cash in his possession, police said. Jeffries was placed in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bond, set by District Judge Mark Monsour.
NORTH STRABANE
Casino arrest: Kory Shelton Tomasic, 21, of Clairton, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, court records show. Police accuse Tomasic of threatening to kill a state police corporal while being removed from the Meadows Casino shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.