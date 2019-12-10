Bentleyville
DUI Assault: Jillian Rose Rozak, 21, of Washington Township, Fayette County, and Chauncey Joshua Hackett, 22, of Luzerne Township, Fayette County, were both charged with simple assault and harassment by state police Saturday. Hackett received additional charges of driving under the influence and multiple traffic violations. According to the criminal complaint, Hackett was driving erratically on Interstate 70 about 3 a.m. Saturday in Somerset Township. At one point he came to a complete stop. Hackett stopped at a truck stop on Wilson Road in Bentleyville and both he and Rozak got out of the vehicle. Police said they accused each other of assault while Hackett was driving. Hackett and Rozak were placed in the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: LeCharlie Montez Luckett, 22, of McBurney Road, Canonsburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment by borough police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Luckett shoved a woman aabout 11 p.m. Friday at his residence. The woman fell and suffered an injury to her face. Luckett was placed in the Washington County jail on $10,000, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.