CANONSBURG
Criminal mischief: Jordan Michael Dudley, 31, of 729 N. Main St., Houston, was charged by borough police with criminal mischief for an incident that happened in October. Dudley allegedly slashed tires of a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Valley View Terrace on Oct. 26, according to video surveillance footage reviewed by police.
CANTON
Theft: Linda Sue Keener, 58, of 470 Addison St., Washington, was charged by state police with theft after police said she was seen on surveillance video from Nov. 20, stealing $258 from a safe at her place of employment, Shuey’s Cleaners, in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street.
Car theft: Ryan Steven Ferrer, 25, of Greensburg, was charged by state police with theft after he was accused of stealing a friend’s car the morning of Nov. 26. Police said Ferrer had stayed overnight with a family on West Belmont Avenue, but left in their car at 5 a.m. Police said Pittsburgh police located the vehicle in the city by tracking an iPad that had been in the back seat. Pittsburgh police arrested Ferrer and found him to be in possession of drugs.
Assault alleged: Alex Valerey Zintchenko, 29, of Wexford, was charged early Monday by state police with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck while the two of them were at a Christmas party the night before. About 2:49 a.m., Zintchenko argued with the woman at a residence in the 400 block of Brad Avenue before he allegedly pushed her.
CECIL
Assault alleged: Stephen D. Phillips, 56, of 210 Railroad Street Extension, was charged by township police with simple assault and harassment following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend Sunday night. Police said Phillips and Rebecca Plaisted, 50, had both allegedly been drinking at Fox Bar before they began to argue, according to the criminal complaint. As they returned home about 9:30 p.m., Phillips allegedly told Plaisted that he wanted to “kill her” and “bury her in the ground,” before striking her face multiple times and pulling her hair, police wrote in the complaint. She then allegedly locked herself in a room of their home until police arrived, the complaint said. Police said Plaisted had injuries on her face and blood on her sweater and nose. She was taken by ambulance to Washington Hospital for treatment. Phillips told police that he has a pacemaker and was experiencing chest pains, so he was transported by ambulance to St. Clair Hospital Sunday night. He was arraigned Monday afternoon by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and jailed on $25,000 bond.
SOMERSET TOWNSHIPTheft: Nicholas Shayne Grady, 24, of 2674 National Pike, Scenery Hill, was charged by state police with felony retail theft after he allegedly was caught stealing from his place of employment. Police said a manager for the Sunoco Gas Station on Route 136 in Eighty Four conducted an audit over the summer. He discovered through surveillance footage that Grady had been stealing during his shifts, beginning from when he was hired in April to August, police said. During that time, Grady allegedly stole more than $2,700 worth of items from the store.
SOUTH STRABANE
Retail theft: Eugenia Therease Jansen, 37, and Kelly Ann Albro, 39, both of 10 Bel Air Drive, Canton Township, were each charged by township police with retail theft after they allegedly stole more than $200 worth of clothing items from the Kohl’s on Route 19 Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON
Criminal mischief: City police are investigating an incident that occurred overnight Sunday to Monday morning at Washington-Greene Alternative Residential Services Inc., 357 E. Maiden St. Police reported that someone threw a large rock through a window into a conference room. Police said nothing appeared to be stolen from the building.